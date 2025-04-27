Lahore Qalandars climb to second spot after beating Multan Sultans

Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by five wickets in the 16th match of PSL 10 at Gaddafi Stadium. Chasing 186, Daryl Mitchell scored 64 and Sikandar Raza added an unbeaten 40 to lead Qalandars to victory.

Earlier, Multan Sultans posted 185/3, thanks to unbeaten half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan (76*) and Kamran Ghulam (52*). Despite the strong total, their bowlers couldn’t stop Qalandars from chasing it down with six balls to spare.

With this win, Lahore Qalandars moved up to second place on the points table, overtaking Karachi Kings with a better net run rate. Multan Sultans, after their fifth loss, remained at the bottom with just two points.

Islamabad United continue to dominate the league with five straight wins. Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators sit in fourth and fifth spots, each with four points.

PSL 10 Points Table (After Match 16)