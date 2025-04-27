Massive blast at Iran’s largest port kills 25, fires still burning

A powerful explosion rocked Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran on Saturday, killing at least 25 people and injuring hundreds. The blast happened at a hazardous materials depot and caused several containers to explode, sparking massive fires.

Officials said the fire is now under control but still not fully extinguished. The explosion damaged buildings and was felt 50 kilometers away. Rescue operations are ongoing, and many injured people have been taken to nearby hospitals.

Authorities suspect sodium perchlorate, used in missile fuel, may have caused the blast. President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered a full investigation. The port has resumed some operations, but nearby schools and offices are shut due to smoke.

The incident happened as Iran and the U.S. held talks in Oman on Iran’s nuclear program. While Iran says it was an accident, some experts note past Israeli cyberattacks on the same port, raising questions about the cause.