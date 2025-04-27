Suspect on the run after fatal Islamophobic mosque attack in France

A Muslim worshipper named Aboubakar was fatally stabbed at a mosque in La Grand-Combe, southern France, on Friday. The attacker, who remains at large, reportedly prayed next to the victim before launching the brutal assault.

Local media said the suspect filmed the attack, making offensive comments about Islam and the victim. Authorities believe the stabbing may have been driven by Islamophobic hatred, though the anti-terror prosecutor’s office has not yet taken over the case.

French Prime Minister François Bayrou condemned the attack as an “Islamophobic atrocity.” Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau also expressed shock and pledged support for the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, the victim’s friends and mosque members are raising funds to return his body to Mali. Police continue to search for the attacker, captured briefly on mosque security cameras.