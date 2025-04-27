PSL 10: two Multan Sultans matches likely to be rescheduled

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is expected to revise its schedule, affecting two Multan Sultans matches. The changes come after a request from tournament broadcasters due to logistical issues.

The match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings has been moved from May 1 to May 6. Meanwhile, the game against Quetta Gladiators will now take place on May 11 instead of May 10. Both matches will be played at night in Multan.

Sources say the changes may be linked to the removal of 23 broadcasting staff, amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India. However, the venue remains unchanged, with only the dates and times adjusted.

In the current standings, Islamabad United lead with 10 points. Lahore Qalandars follow with 6, while Multan Sultans sit at the bottom with only 2 points from six games.