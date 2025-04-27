UNSC calls on members to cooperate

In a related development, the UN Security Council (UNSC) has condemned “in the strongest terms the terrorist attack” in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam. In a press release issued, UNSC President Jérôme Bonnafont stated: “The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.” The UNSC members underlined the “need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice”. They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant UNSC resolutions, to “cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard”. The UNSC reiterated that “any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed”.

Extending their condolences to the bereaved families, the members reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law.

The UNSC also released Pakistan’s statement issued after Wednesday’s NSC meeting, which detailed the country’s decisions taken in response to Indian measures, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad transmitted the statement to Bonnafont, the UNSC president for April, on Friday, according to APP. “The letter has been issued as an official document of the Security Council under the Agenda Item ‘India-Pakistan Question’,” Bonnafont was quoted as telling the UNSC.