FO says Pakistani students safe after Bangladesh unrest

The Foreign Office has confirmed that all Pakistani students in Dhaka are safe and have been relocated to secure accommodations amidst the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh.

In a statement regarding the situation in Bangladesh, the Foreign Office spokesperson assured that their mission is in continuous contact with all Pakistani students. The Deputy High Commissioner recently visited Chittagong and met with students there. The spokesperson added that the High Commission has ensured the students are housed in safe locations, including the High Commission, the Ambassador’s residence, and other secure areas. The statement came amidst reports of violent protests in Bangladesh over the government job quota system.

The protests have resulted in the deaths of over 100 individuals, including students, prompting the government to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy the military for security. The Foreign Office’s announcement aims to reassure families and the public of the safety and well-being of Pakistani students during this period of unrest in Bangladesh.