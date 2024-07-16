Ghusal ceremony of Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine held

The 981st annual ‘ghusal’ of the shrine of Al-Shaikh Al-Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh was held here on Tuesday. The ceremony started with recitation of the Holy Quran while renowned Naat Khawan, Marghoob Ahmad Hamdani and others presented Naat Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAW). Later,’ghusal’ of the shrine was performed with rosewater and wreaths were laid besides “Chadar Poshi”. Special prayers were offered for peace, stability and prosperity of the country. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar attended the ceremony as the chief guest while Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Bilal Yaseen and others also attended the ceremony. Later, talking to the media, Ishaq Dar said the National Engineering Services Pakistan Pvt Limited had been directed to complete extension project of Data Darbar at the earliest. He added that very soon detail discussion on the project would be held.