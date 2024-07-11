Balochistan’s first female DC vows to crush terrorism

For the first time in the history of Balochistan, a woman has been appointed as a deputy commissioner (DC). Ayesha Zehri has been posted as a DC in Awaran district of the province, which, although has great importance in terms of agriculture, is worst affected by the Baloch separatist movement. Ayesha, who has already played her role in the fight against insurgency, especially against the BLF, a militant group, has expressed the resolve to continue her struggle till the complete elimination of militancy from the district. She has said she is mindful of the problems and issues people of the district are faced with and their resolution will be her priority. On the instructions of Balochistan chief minister, Ayesha has held open courts in all backward tehsils of the district.