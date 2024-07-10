Heavy rains likely to hit Karachi after July 20

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that heavy rain in the city was expected after July 20, 2024 and the hot weather also persisted for three to four days.

According to private TV channel report on Wednesday, hot weather continues to grip Karachi with intermittent showers on Wednesday and drizzling is expected in several parts of the city.

The maximum temperature remained 35 to 37 degrees Celsius while the humidity ratio in the air was 80 percent, PMD report said, adding that the winds are blowing from the west at a light speed.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that some places were likely to witness light rain or drizzle later in the evening. “Low air pressure that caused rain in Karachi has moved towards Oman,” he added.

He said that clouds may be formed locally due to heat, adding that the weather in the city will be better for the next three to four days. On Tuesday, light to moderate rain after a dust storm in the metropolis brought much-needed relief for citizens experiencing stifling heat for weeks, but three people also lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

Amid prolonged power outages, the moderate to light rain inundated many roads which resulted in overflowing of drains and traffic jams on key arteries.

Three deaths were reported from Surjani Town, which received the highest amount of rainfall – 58.2mm.

The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan described the incidents as the ‘failure’ of the city administration to complete the de-silting of storm-water drains, which are said to be the main cause of the accumulation of rainwater on roads and in low-lying areas.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, however, said that he himself had visited several parts of the city during the rain to monitor the situation of storm-water drains.

“We have cleared all choking points. We are putting our best so the people can avoid any nuisance during this monsoon season,” he added.

The power supply was also disrupted in many parts of the city after the dust storm hit the metropolis in the afternoon.

However, K-Electric claimed that the power supply to the city “remained stable on Tuesday during the first scattered showers of the monsoon spell”.