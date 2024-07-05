Daily Times

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s CEO Farukh H. Khan resigns

inp

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Farukh H Khan on Friday tendered his resignation.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange has also announced that its Chief Executive Officer Farukh H Khan has resigned. After this move from the CEO, the PSX Board of Directors has called an important meeting today to discuss the issue of the resignation and future strategy.

A statement released by the PSX confirmed the resignation of Farukh H Khan and outlined the upcoming board meeting to deliberate on the matter.

 

