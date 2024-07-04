BISP-ADB to connect beneficiaries with global job markets

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have joined hands to strengthen technical collaboration for empowering BISP beneficiaries and lifting them out of poverty through innovative skill development and global job market integration.

This was shared during a meeting between Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid and Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Yong Ye. Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the need for ADB’s assistance in developing skill enhancement initiatives and connecting beneficiaries to international job markets. “ADB’s support in designing these programs will be instrumental in breaking the cycle of poverty,” she stated. Yong Ye reaffirmed ADB’s commitment, praising BISP’s exemplary National Socio-Economic Registry and its role in emergency response.