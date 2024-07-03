Monsoon Season

With at least 11 people reported dead, annual monsoons hit India before time this year, causing deadly floods and landslides all across the country. There are expectations of a heavier-than-usual wet season, which may bring a much-awaited respite from sweltering temperature but along with stage-managing the most lethal dance of forces of nature, necessitating Pakistan to brace itself for the upcoming spell.

Nevertheless, there is little reason to look outside for a word of caution. Following the doomsday predictions about this year to a dot, intense downpours have already begun in Balochistan, one of the most severely hit and underdeveloped provinces. Eight lives have already been claimed by the heavy rainfall as daily life remains suspended. Ground traffic is being repeatedly disrupted with jolts to the fragile infrastructure.

For now, the disaster management authorities seem satisfied with its progress, having issued warnings and the local government urging residents to take precautionary measures against the impending situations. Sadly, what good can words of caution serve if not backed by immediate and effective action from the relevant bodies to prevent loss of life and property? We have had enough lessons from the biblical flooding of 2022 to be prepared for any catastrophe. Increased collaboration between the agencies and provinces holds the key to safeguarding human lives. To claim that we were caught off-guard won’t work this time around, because the last two years have seen innumerable reminders (even heart-wrenching pleas) from scientists to treat climatic change as a permanent phenomenon. Our trysts with a rapidly heating-up mother earth are here to stay. Without wasting any more time, the government would have to prioritise the upgradation of infrastructure to withstand extreme weather.

Investing in disaster preparedness and response mechanisms is essential to effectively deal with the impact of heavy rainfall and floods. AT present, these would include early warning systems, evacuation plans, and emergency supplies for affected communities, but once the tide settles, immediate work needs to be done to improve drainage systems, build flood protection measures and introduce building codes to help minimise the risk of urban flooding. While Pakistan may expect the international community to share some of this backbreaking burden, the reality dictates that it stands alone in this fight (no matter how low its industrial emissions had been or how little it may have contributed to global warming). Thus, it is essential for Pakistan to look at the bigger picture and allocate resources to build its defence system against climatic shocks. *