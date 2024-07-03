SCO: A Ray of Hope

Again, the economic conditions of the world are seeing the sunrise of a new era, a new global politics and in this new dawn, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has a key role to play. Trying to understand its impact by limiting it to just one column would not be an appropriate approach. Because its effects are increasing gradually, it is very important to understand every step. SCO is practically led by China and it wants to make the concept of supremacy of one power in the world political system a mere memory of the past by implementing the establishment of other similar organizations.

The analysis should be about the conditions under which these evolutionary strategic changes are taking place and what is the current perception regarding the current world system and what are the fundamental points that the new world system should be based on. When we examine the perception of the post-World War-II system, it is clear that the perception of this system is a successor to the colonial system. And now, because it is easy to occupy by other means instead of direct occupation, this type of occupation is being done. The current situation is that in developing countries, it is a common complaint that a specific strategy is adopted to keep us under control and due to the power politics of the big powers, the weaker countries fall further. Powerful countries are the first to intervene in economic affairs to maintain their hegemony and do everything possible to ensure that the countries under their influence do not succeed in making any economic development that would lead to them coming out of the influence of big countries.

Industrial growth is transformed into decline. Disregarding the accepted political ethics around the world, the countries that are supposed by big powers to be under control are facing sponsoring separatism, extremism and terrorism by big powers. It is unfortunate that to remove this impression, the powers that became the backbone of the world system after the Second World War did not make any effort, but on the contrary, the continuation of such measures is in front of us, from which it is felt that Any organization including the United Nations and the promises made in it have no importance. Especially when the United Nations was trampled to remove Saddam, the little trust that was left in it also collapsed.

Now, in these circumstances, the slogan of Shanghai Spirit has come out from the side of SCO and it is being strongly emphasized by China, the leading country of this organization. The Shanghai Spirit means that the world system, in which the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will have an important status, will not suppress the rights of small or other weak countries by force.

Mutual trust is its main pillar, and thanks to this mutual trust, these countries will jointly form such policies that will open doors of mutual benefit for all. Equality and common development should be sought together by mutual consultation and respecting each other’s culture. The main objective of the SCO is to take joint measures to protect the common interests of the members so that these member countries get strategic autonomy. The special purpose that is visible in this is to interfere with big powers from outside of this region a thing of the past. And for this, the security problems of this region can be taken into their own hands only through cooperation.

To achieve this goal, China is presenting the Global Security Initiative as a guiding initiative, and for this purpose, the mutual differences of SCO member countries should be resolved together. And this point is very important for Pakistan because this organization includes both Pakistan and India, if India is sincere in achieving the objectives of SCO then it should proceed to settle all its issues with Pakistan. At the same time, Pakistan should show deep consideration on how Pakistan should have relations with whom to achieve its interests. Because commitment to SCO should not mean distance from anyone, this goal is difficult, not impossible.

