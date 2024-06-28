Suri Cruise’s updated name is a nod to Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise didn’t want to wait to show her mom Katie Holmes some love. The 18-year-old recently dropped the surname she inherited from dad Tom Cruise at her high school graduation ceremony and instead chose to go by “Suri Noelle” for the milestone.

And as it turns out, the choice of the name Noelle was a particularly sweet one: it’s her mother’s middle name.

Indeed, the choice to adopt Katie’s middle name is just one example in a long line that proves how close Suri and the Dawson’s Creek alum really are.

After all, Katie was at her daughter’s side for her high school graduation. For the June 21 ceremony, the 45-year-old looked classically chic in a monochromatic beige outfit, complete with matching trousers and collared sweater. She accessorized the look with silver heels and brown sunglasses.

Suri, meanwhile, donned a white, mid-length dress under her red cap and gown. The ensemble was topped off by a white stole emblazoned with the words “Vocals” and “Music.” Tom-who also shares kids Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex Nicole Kidman was not seen at Suri’s graduation, though he did shake it off in the crowd of Taylor Swift’s June 22 concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

While neither Katie nor her daughter have publicly confirmed the new grad’s plans come the fall, Suri did participate in a friend’s TikTok earlier this month for their school’s commitment day. Smiling and dancing alongside her friends, Suri wore a Carnegie Mellon University sweater for the video, indicating she might be headed to Pennsylvania for her next step. Yet while Katie-who divorced Tom in 2012-has kept mum on the personal details of her daughter’s life, she’s never shied away from expressing her love.

“I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent,” the Batman Begins star told Glamour in April 2023. “She’s an incredible person.”

