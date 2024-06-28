Azma Bukhari has a warning for anti-state elements

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari Friday warned the anti-state elements who were involved in lawlessness to destabilize the country and said that government would adopt zero-tolerance policy in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, she clarified the issue of restoring a hundred-year-old Gurdwara, adding no discussion was held so far in that regard but some anti-state groups were misleading the people .

The minister said law would come into action if there was a threat of damaging public property or harming the people, adding, anti-sate elements were playing every tactic to tarnish the image of the country but would not succeed. The provincial government would not allow anyone to spread violence and fan anarchy, she added.