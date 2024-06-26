PPP ready to back military operation, Finance Bill

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to support Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, aimed at eradicating terrorism and extremism nationwide, despite some reservations.

During a parliamentary party meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, the PPP leadership and members deliberated on the operation. Sources revealed that, after thorough discussion, the party decided to back the initiative.

On Saturday, the country’s civil and military leadership decided to launch a new campaign in an effort to tackle the resurgence of terrorism as Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted the need for all institutions of the country to collectively combat this menace instead of relying on one. The PPP parliamentary party in the meeting unanimously endorsed Operation Azm-e-Istehkam. However, the PPP has communicated its concerns to the government regarding the operation.

According to sources, the PPP leadership expressed reservations about not being consulted on the operation. In response, the government assured that all stakeholders would be taken into confidence moving forward. The PPP emphasised its commitment to national decisions through consultation and reiterated its support for all anti-terrorism efforts. “The country’s welfare and the people’s safety have always been the PPP’s top priority,” a party source stated.

Meanwhile, the PPP will vote for the budget to prevent instability in the country, senior parliamentarian Syed Naveed Qamar announced on Tuesday.

The decision was made during a parliamentary party meeting chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, with Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also in attendance.

PPP Secretary Information Shazia Marri stated that members had expressed concerns about their constituencies in previous meetings.