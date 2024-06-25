POL import bill decreases by 0.28 percent

The imports of the overall petroleum group decreased by 0.28 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total imports of the petroleum group during July-May (2023-24) stood at $ 15,338.947 million, as against the imports of $ 15,382.307 million during the same period of last year, according to PBS data.

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 11.69 percent, from $ 6,748.197 million last year to $ 5,959.417 million during the time period under review. However, the imports of petroleum crude increased by 12.06 percent, from $ 4,522.559 million to $ 5,067.850; natural gas liquefied by 3.04 percent, from $ 3,471.608 to $ 3,577.164 whereas the imports of petroleum gas liquefied went up by 14.80 percent and reached to $ 639.625 million as compared to $ 734.305 last year.