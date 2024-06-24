Rare leopard killed by villagers in Dera Bugti

A group of armed villagers in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti killed a rare leopard after finding the animal in the vicinity of Sui. As per details, the villagers after spotting the leopard chased it and killed it in its den. After killing the predator, the villagers dragged its body from the den and filmed it. The villagers said they killed the predator because it was attacking their goats. The district administration has so far not taken any action regarding the killing of the endangered species, but people on social media have expressed sorrow over the villagers’ act of killing the rare animal. Back in April, a Persian leopard was found at the Nani Mandir, located in Hinglaj, a town in the Lasbela district of Balochistan province. The predator was located by a pilgrim visiting the temple inside the Hingol National Park along the Balochistan coast. This Persian leopard is locally known as “phulang” and is native to Hingol National Park. Persian leopards are panther sub-species native to Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and the Caucasus. They are extremely rare, however, and listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as endangered.