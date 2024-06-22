India thrash Bangladesh to stay unbeaten in T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya’s quickfire half-century, followed by a combined bowling display powered India to outclass Bangladesh by 50 runs in the 47th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 here at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday. Set to chase 197, Bangladesh could only manage 146 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Put into bat first, India finished at 196/5 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Hardik Pandya’s quickfire half-century. The former champions had a decent start to their innings as their seasoned opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli recorded a 39-run opening partnership. Rohit, who was the core aggressor of the stand, miscued one off Shakib Al Hasan and walked back after scoring 23 off 11 balls, hitting three fours and a six. Kohli then joined forces with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and together they raised 32 runs until the former fell victim to Tanzim Hasan Sakib on the first delivery of the ninth over. India’s star batter scored 37 off 28 deliveries, laced up with four boundaries including three sixes. India then sustained another blow in the same over when top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav perished for a two-ball six, bringing the total down to 77/3 in 8.3 overs. Following the back-to-back dismissals, Pant partnered with Shivam Dube and the duo briefly anchored the innings until the former’s dismissal in the 12th over. Pant remained a notable run-getter for India with a 24-ball 36 which featured four fours and two sixes.