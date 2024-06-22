Accused arrested after 12-year-old maid tortured

Punjab Police Lodhran has arrested the main accused involved in the torture inflicted upon 12-year-old domestic worker Ayesha Bibi by swift action. Inspector General Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, took notice of the incident and directed immediate legal action. IG Punjab stressed that violence against children and women is our red line; perpetrators will not be spared, provision of justice will be ensured to affected girl and family. Following IG Punjab’s directive, the affected girl has been transferred to the hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered against the accused based on the complaint of the girl’s mother at Lodhran City Police Station. District Police Officer Kamran Mumtaz and SP Investigation Naseer Javaid Rana visited the scene of the incident. DPO Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz assured cooperation with the girl’s family and emphasized that her health and recovery will be closely monitored.

Earlier, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the incident involving apparent torture and abuse against the 12-year-old domestic worker, IG Punjab sought the report of the incident form RPO Multan. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar instructed DPO Lodhran to personally supervise the complete investigation of the case. IG Punjab emphasized that along with legal action, the best medical facilities will be provided for the girl’s treatment. IG Punjab said that in compliance of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directions, Punjab Police is implementing zero-tolerance policy on violence against children and women.

Separately, Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, has taken notice of the murder of a husband & wife in the jurisdiction of Sanawan Police Station, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, and has asked RPO DG Khan for a detailed report of the incident. IG Punjab has directed DPO Muzaffargarh to form a special team to arrest the culprits and to personally follow up the case.

According to details, Shazia Bibi and her husband Tariq Aziz were killed by gunfire by woman’s father, brother, and other culprits. Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officers arrived at the scene with the team. Crime Scene Unit and forensic teams collected evidence from the scene. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, said that the culprits will be arrested and brought to justice soon. IG Punjab directed DPO Muzaffargarh to maintain close contact with the bereaved family and ensure that justice is delivered on a priority basis.