Eid of Sacrficie

Today, as the Islamic world celebrates the determined resolve of Prophet Abraham to seek holy ablution, it is essential to reflect on the true essence of this sacred festival, also known as the Eid of Sacrifice. Many people may dismiss Eid ul Adha as simply the killing of animals, but hat’s because they are not aware of the lesson Islam wishes to teach its followers through this symbolic sacrifice, how it wishes to instill a spirit of selflessness, humility, and most importantly, community living in the lives of its followers.

Reducing the festival to the number of animals sacrificed or the monetary value of the purchase goes against the true significance of reaching out to those in need. Sharing the sacrificial meat with family, friends, and the less fortunate is a testament to the sense of community and unity that Eid embodies.

It is a time to extend a helping hand to the entire neighbourhood to share blessings, and to reaffirm the bonds of kinship and fellowship. However, due to record inflation and stagnant incomes, what was once a time for elaborate feasts has now become another reminder of the constant battle for survival. Hopefully, we can stand tall in our perseverance and include our less fortunate brothers and sisters in our celebrations.

In recent years, the fervor to partake in this religious ritual seems to fade the minute the sacrficial exercise is done with. The sight of unclean animal waste, streets tainted with blood and potential health hazards has become common. While it is the responsibility of the local administration to plan extensive cleaning exercises, the masses should also remember the true essence of their sacrifice.

To ensure that their religious fervor doesn’t inconvenience others, this centuries-old celebration of human compassion should make use of proper measures for the disposal of animal waste to uphold the sanctity of this occasion. Let’s be mindful of our surroundings and take proactive steps to maintain cleanliness and sanitation in our communities. *