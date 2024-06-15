Iqra Aziz gives a mushy sneak peek into Italy getaway

After her husband Yasir Hussain, A-list actor Iqra Aziz has dropped some mushy glimpses from their Italian vacation on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ actor posted a new two-picture gallery with her husband, actor-director Yasir Hussain, from their recent vacation in Rome, Italy.

“Tu kya Jaane,” Aziz wrote in the caption of the romantic pictures, clicked in front of the iconic Trevi Fountain in the Italian capital. She also added the same song from the Bollywood biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ in the background of the post.

Reacting to his wife’s Insta post, the ‘Jhooti’ actor commented, “Mai sab janta hai (I know everything),” followed by a heart-eye emoji.

The now-viral vacation photos received love from her millions of followers on Gram who liked the post and dropped heartening comments for the beloved couple.

It is pertinent to note that the celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz exchanged rings in June 2019 after the former went on his knees for his lady love during an awards ceremony.

They got married the same year in a private affair witnessed by family members and celebrity friends. The duo welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Iqra Aziz is currently winning hearts with her performance in the trending drama serial ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’, co-starring Hamza Sohail.