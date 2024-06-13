Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal confirm their wedding

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal confirmed their years-long relationship and June 23 wedding in a leaked audio invite.

With rumours being rife of Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha, being all set to tie the knot with beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, in Mumbai, an audio invite of the couple, for their close ones, has surfaced on the social platform Reddit.

The leaked invitation, designed as a magazine cover, with the couple’s mushy picture and the header, “We’re making it official!,” and a tagline “The rumours were true!” comes with a QR, which has an audio message from the two.

In the purported audio, the ‘Heeramandi’ actor can be heard saying, “To all our hip, tech-savvy and jasoos (detective) friends and family who have managed to land on this page, hi!”

“For the last seven years that we have been together, all the joy, love, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us to this moment,” confirmed Iqbal. Sinha continued, “The moment where we go from being each other’s rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend,” to which her beau adds, “To being each other’s definite and official husband and wife.”