Death toll in Sahiwal hospital fire rises to seven

The number of children dying from the fire at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital reached seven after two more infants succumbed to their injuries on Monday. Sources in the hospital informed that the condition of the children deteriorated due to the lack of oxygen and the effects of smoke.

Naming the babies, they said they were Areeba, Abbas, Javed, Ali, Sadia Riaz, Asim and Sarwar.

The deceased belonged to Okara, Kamalia, Bonga Hayat, Noor Shah and other areas of Punjab, the sources explained. A massive fire had erupted at the Children’s Ward of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital on Saturday morning, which reportedly was caused by a short-circuit.

The hospital staff shifted the kids from the ward to a safe place, while some of the parents even took their children to their homes. Five vehicles of the fire brigade department participated in the operation to extinguish the blaze.