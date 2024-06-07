Whitewashed!

A thrilling last-minute win in Dallas might have helped create the buzz the American cricket team had been looking for all along. But this newfound interest in a game their audience knows nothing about cost Pakistan a steep dent in its standing as a mature, world-class cricket team.

There was nothing new in what happened at the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday. With Shaheens miserably failing against the likes of Afghanistan – a team essentially Made in Pakistan – in last year’s World Cup, cricketing fans must have been prepared to witness an upset of this proportions. That captain Babar Azam exclaims his team had “taken things a little lightly” does not even begin to explain a defeat rightly making rounds as the only push needed “to grow the game in the States.”

Marred by fitness issues, lack of coordination and a weak attempt at chasing runs, especially in an abysmal T20 series against England, Men in Green should have overcome their sluggishness in a crucial match, especially when the clash against India was right around the corner. However, experts believe Mr Azam stands to shoulder most of the responsibility as far more damaging than a below-par target proved to be his embarrassing decision to choose Mohammad Amir over Naseem Shah for the decisive Super Over.

Isn’t it high time that the much-celebrated skipper is asked to explain a neverending spree of bad decisions? Clearly, the star appeal diminished a while ago and a persistent oblivion to the high stakes in games that require a fighting, do-or-die spirit reigns supreme.

Although the PCB management deserves a pat on the back for a refreshing change in its tact as it decided to fight the organisers for the comfort of its players, it also needs to convey the same determination to the squad.

From now onwards, every game needs to be viewed as a do-or-die situation! Pakistan should stop acting like a launching pad for newcomers in a world that still remembers its phenomenal range of talent. *