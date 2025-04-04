Tesla logo sparks controversy over KKK resemblance amid Kanye West debate

A new viral meme has caused a stir surrounding Tesla, with users claiming the electric carmaker’s logo resembles a Ku Klux Klan (KKK) hood when flipped upside down. Originally designed to represent a cross-section of an electric motor, the stylized ‘T’ emblem sparked outrage and debate on social media.

The controversy ignited after a TikTok user posted a video highlighting the visual similarity. The clip rapidly gained traction, with thousands sharing and commenting on it. One user on X remarked, “Bro, somebody said that the Tesla emblem upside down is a KKK face covering, and I just can’t unsee it.”

This meme gained momentum during a critical time for Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk. The controversy around the logo followed a recent interview where Kanye West wore an all-black outfit resembling KKK robes. This intensified public discourse about symbols and their associations with hate groups.

Moreover, the meme coincides with growing protests against Tesla across the United States. Protesters voiced concerns about Musk’s role as a special adviser in the Trump administration and his position in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The overall climate raises questions about symbols in branding and the impact of celebrity culture on public perceptions.