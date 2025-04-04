Lahore police introduces female bicycle squads for Eid security

In preparation for Eid al-Fitr, Lahore police have deployed female bicycle squads in various markets. This move aims to prevent crime and enhance safety for women shopping in busy areas. Officers have begun patrolling, and they are working alongside male colleagues to ensure security.

During a visit to Liberty Market, female officers, dressed in police uniforms, expressed their dedication to protecting women. Kainat Shaokat, a member of the Women Bicycle Squad, stated they focus on preventing harassment and making women feel safe. Their presence provides a sense of security and encourages women to report any issues.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran noted that crime often increases around Eid. Therefore, the police identified key shopping centers that could be potential crime hotspots. They monitor these areas using safe city cameras and special patrols to deter criminal activities.

While many shoppers feel safer, some like shopkeeper Naim Akhtar raised concerns. He claimed that despite the police presence, beggars still loiter in the market. This situation creates security worries for customers. Nonetheless, the deployment of female officers marks a positive step towards enhancing safety during the festive season.