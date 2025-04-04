American tourist arrested for illegally visiting isolated sentinel tribe

A 24-year-old American tourist, Mykhailo Polyakov, was arrested in India for illegally landing on North Sentinel Island. He arrived in Port Blair on March 26 and planned his visit secretly. Authorities say he crossed the sea in a modified inflatable boat, leaving offerings of Diet Coke and a coconut for the isolated Sentinelese tribe.

The Sentinelese are one of the most isolated tribes in the world. They have lived on North Sentinel Island for over 50,000 years without significant outside contact. As hunter-gatherers, they use bows, arrows, and spears to survive. Their population is estimated between 50 and 150, but the Indian government respects their isolation and does not conduct a census.

Since 1956, North Sentinel Island has been off-limits to protect the tribe from diseases and preserve their way of life. Indian law prohibits anyone from approaching within five kilometers of the island. Violating this rule can lead to fines or imprisonment. Furthermore, taking photos or videos of the Sentinelese is illegal under India’s Protection of Aboriginal Tribes Act.

Visiting the island poses serious health risks due to the tribe’s lack of immunity to modern diseases. Health experts warn that even a common virus could wipe out the Sentinelese population. Authorities are vigilant, with naval patrols monitoring the area to enforce the exclusion zone.