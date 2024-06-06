USA clinches historic victory over Pakistan in Super Over

In the Super Over at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, the USA set Pakistan a target of 19 runs. However, the Pakistan team managed to score only 13 runs off the allotted 6 balls. Earlier, the 20-over match between Pakistan and the USA ended in a tie after a thrilling contest.

Pakistan set a challenging 160-run target for the United States (USA) in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2024, played at the Grand Prairie Stadium on Thursday.

The USA made an impressive start with the ball, dismantling Pakistan’s top-order by sending Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, and Fakhar Zaman back to the pavilion with just 26 runs on the board. However, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and Shadab Khan steadied the innings with a cautious approach, pulling their team back into contention.

The pivotal 72-run partnership between Babar and Shadab saw Pakistan regain their footing. Shadab Khan, after a well-played 40 off 25 balls, was dismissed, leaving Pakistan vulnerable. The collapse continued with Azam Khan falling for a golden duck immediately after Shadab’s departure. Babar Azam’s resilient knock of 44 off 43 balls ended, and Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 18 runs before his dismissal. In the lower order, Shaheen Afridi’s crucial 23 runs off 16 balls helped Pakistan reach a competitive total of 159-7 in their allotted overs.