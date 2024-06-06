Ayeza gives a peek into summer fun with her kids

A-list actor and a doting mommy, Ayeza Khan gave a peek into her summertime fun with her buddies, aka her two kids. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday morning, Ayeza Khan published a new video of herself, with her two kids Hoorain and Rayyan, on the feed, giving a glimpse of their summer fun, to beat the heat. The clip captioned with, “Summertime with my little summer buddies,” sees the celebrity splashing water on her kids in their garden while they made the most of the quality time with their mother. American pop band Maroon 5’s song ‘Sugar’, from their studio album ‘V’, played in the background of the clip. The now-viral reel has over 4 million views on her official handle, whereas, thousands of social users, including the showbiz fraternity, also liked the post and dropped warm comments for Khan and her adorable kids. For the unversed, Ayeza Khan, who tied the knot with A-list actor Danish Taimoor in 2014, after years of being in a relationship, shares two kids with him, a daughter named Hoorain, 8, and a son, Rayyan, 6.