Emmad Irfani joins the cast of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

A-list model and actor Emmad Irfani is the newest addition to the star-studded cast of Fahad Mustafa’s comeback serial, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’.

Emmad Irfani has joined hands with seasoned actor-host Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir, for the much-anticipated serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, he confirmed in a social media post on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor posted a picture with Mustafa and drama director Badar Mehmood on the feed and captioned, “Brothers in arms.”

“What an incredible journey it has been shooting,” he added, followed by the hashtag of the drama name. Thousands of social users liked the post and showed their excitement for the upcoming project in the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention that the title will mark the small-screen comeback of Fahad Mustafa after a decade. He unveiled the first look of his character from the project earlier this week.

The story of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is penned by veteran playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, while the celebrated drama director Badar Mehmood, the mastermind behind hits like ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Balaa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ and ‘Mein’, helms the project.

The title is produced under the banner Big Bang Entertainment of Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi and will premiere soon only on ARY Digital.