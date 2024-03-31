‘Babylicious’ gets international release this Eidul Fitr

Fans of Pakistani cinema rejoice as the romantic comedy “Babylicious,” starring Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari, is set to charm audiences worldwide this upcoming Eidul Fitr.

The film, which garnered widespread acclaim for its engaging storyline and stellar performances, is now set to captivate audiences worldwide with its international debut. “Babylicious” promises to offer viewers an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with romance, drama and entertainment.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shahid Shafaat, “Babylicious” follows the journey of two individuals navigating love, relationships, and parenthood amidst life’s challenges.

With Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari in the lead roles, the film boasts a talented cast and crew who have worked tirelessly to bring this compelling story to the big screen.

Fans of Pakistani cinema around the globe can now look forward to experiencing the magic of “Babylicious” as it hits international theaters this Eid-ul-Fitr. As anticipation builds for its release, audiences can expect a cinematic treat that promises to touch hearts and leave a lasting impression worldwide.