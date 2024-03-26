No Kite-Flying?

Waving goodbye to blues, flittering kites used to litter Lahore’s skyline every year as people united across religions and regions to embrace the colours of spring. But while the tradition died a death of its own, thanks to a total ban imposed by the Punjab government in 2005, some faint whispers of kite flying continued–away from the radar.

The festivity seems to have finally run its course as Punjab Police intensifies its crackdown on kite flying. In the wake of two tragic deaths in Sargodha and Faisalabad, one of which has been heart-wrenchingly making rounds on social media, CM Maryam Nawaz has ordered an immediate operation against whoever makes, sells and buys chemical strings.

As before, the blanket ban has prompted criticism, especially from those who view Basant as an important cultural event in Pakistan; one, with the potential to revive its dying tourism industry. It may seem incredibly easy to target the government for its problematic approach towards dangers but can we close our eyes to the fact that these celebrations have become an excuse to cut short innocent lives?

If the rights of consumers cannot be stressed enough, wouldn’t it be outright hypocritical to ignore others’ right to life? There appears no end to the use of these deadly strings. To make matters worse and ensure the perpetrators are not caught, their operations have now been shifted to social media platforms. All those citing UAE’s 24-hour Basant event would do well to remember that people there do a far better job at respecting and adhering to their countries’ rules. They do not employ shortcuts to mock the writ of the land. Consumers would have to start behaving more responsibly and complying with the law if they wish to enjoy these celebrations. Of course, the government could consider concerted action to deal with the dangerous chemicals in string manufacturing on an immediate basis so that people are once again free to embrace the colours, pumping music and the riveting slogan of “bo-kaata” albeit in an extremely cautious manner. *