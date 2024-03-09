Imdad Hussaini a versatile literary figure of Sindh

The work on seasoned Sindhi poet Syed Imad Hussaini fondly remembered as Imdad Hussain came to limelight through blockbuster television play Ishq Murshid. One of his poems ( I will see you in my dreams but first let me fall asleep) sung by Saif Samejo was filmed on the duo of Bilal Abbas and Dur-e-Fishan introducing Imdad Hussaini to young generation of this country.

One of the finest and most revered poets of Sindh Imdad Hussain dedicated 70 years of his life to literature and SIndhi culture. He achieved several milestones in Sindhi literature including the Sindhi translation of Faiza Ahmed Faiz poetry, poems for children and short stories for various Sindhi magazines.

10 March marks the 84th birth anniversary of the Iconic poet who introduced multiple variations in Sindhi poetry and story writing and placed himself in the ranks of eminent literary figures of the country.

While talking to this scribe Saher Imdad Hussaini, wife of the iconic poet recalls his work with ardor saying that Imdad was among those poets of Sindh who altered the course of Sindhi literature.

“Imdad remained a deep observer and thinker throughout his life and this tendency contributed significantly in shaping his poetry”; says Saher and adds that Imdad is among those poets who maintained the delicacy of Sindhi language in his poetry.

The distinguished Sindhi poet always condemned the distortion of Sindhi language at the hands of young poets with negligible knowledge of linguistics. Hussaini was only 12 years of age when he substantiated his first poem.

The patronage of eminent politician and literary figure of pre-independence era Syed Miran Muhammad Shah burnished the skills of his young cousin Imdad by making him participate in literary gatherings and symposiums.

“Imdad had the privilege to receive Narain Sham Award Indian Literature Award from his childhood icon famous and Bollywood superstar Dlip Kumar”; reveals his wife. She discussed the Imdad,s visit to India and the unparalleled appreciation he earned there by the Sindhis of India.

“We were astounded to see Imdad,s popularity India ”; she mentions adding that they visited the house of Dilip Kumar in Mumbai where the illustrious film actor acknowledged the work of her husband. Noted scholar Dr Ghulam Ali Allana always referred Hussain as a top- notched linguist of Sindhi who had marvelous command over different genres of Sindhi poet; she mentioned and added that the poetry of Syed Imdad Hussaini opened the doors of fame for notable Sindhi singers Including Abida Parveen, Ustad Waheed Ali and others.

Those who sung Imdad Hussaini include Ustad Waheed Ali, Rajab Ali, Rubina Qureshi, Tameer Hussain Sadiq Faqeer among others. The late writer has as many as 18 anthologies at his credit.

Besides that he wrote several short stories with his pen name Sanwal. Hawa Jay Samhoon Shehar Imdad Aahay Rol and Kirnay Jehro Pal are among his famous books.

The prominent writer contributed towards children’s literature as his various stories were made part of the school syllabus. Born in Tando Muhammad Khan district, the venerated poet of Sindh left us on 27 August 2022 leaving behind a remarkable legacy