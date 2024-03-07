CTD arrests suspects in cop murder case

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bajaur Region successfully arrested two alleged killers involved in the murder of police Inspector Waqil Khan, who served as the Security Officer to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On February 17 , Inspector Waqil Khan (Special Branch) was traveling on a motorcycle with his two sons, Farhan and Ayan, and relative Nasib Khan, a clerk in the Education Department, in his native area of Haryankot, Dargai Malakand. Unknown terrorists on motorcycles followed them and opened fire, resulting in the deaths of Inspector Waqil Khan and Nasib Khan, as well as injuries to both sons. A special team, led by Ameed Ali Khan, SSP CTD District Bajaur, was formed to investigate the case and apprehend the main suspects.

Using professional skills and modern scientific methods, the team managed to apprehend the main terrorists, Liaqatullah alias Mujahid son of Ali Haider, and Majibullah, residents of Haryankot Dargai, along with the weapon and motorcycle used in the murder. During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to their crime, citing differences on religious issues and personal vendetta as the reasons for the murder.

Separately, the FIA has arrested three accused involved in hawala/hundi and illegal business of currency exchange.