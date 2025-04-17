Fiza Farhan named among 40 Under-40 Global Leaders

Fiza Farhan, CEO of ORA Global Development Advisors and a leading global expert and advisor on various development agendas, has been recognized as one of the Forty Under 40 Global Changemakers. This prestigious platform honors young business leaders shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies. Fiza was recognized at the Forty Under 40 Global Summit held in Dubai in April 2025, as the sole representative from Pakistan among distinguished leaders from across the world.

A two-time Forbes “30 Under 30 List of Social Entrepreneurs” honoree (2015, 2016), Fiza received this recognition in the Sustainable Development category for her outstanding contributions to women’s empowerment, climate action, sustainable & collaborative development & inclusive finance -further cementing her position as a global advocate for inclusive growth and systemic change.

“I am honored to be named among the 40 Under 40 Global Changemakers,” said Fiza Farhan. “This recognition is a testament to the power of collective action and collaboration. It reflects the dedication of countless women and men around the world who continue to challenge the status quo and drive change. As a Pakistani woman, I’m proud to represent my country on the global stage, and I hope this encourages other young leaders-particularly women-to keep pushing for a more sustainable and equitable future.”

Fiza’s work spans advisory roles for governments, multinational corporations, and international agencies, including the United Nations, where she has played a pivotal role in shaping policies at the intersection of gender equality, clean energy, and inclusive growth across regions. As Convenor of the Champions of Change Coalition Pakistan, she collaborates with private sector CEOs to advance women’s leadership in business and communities, leading the Pakistan group to become the largest globally.

Previously, as CEO and Co-founder of Buksh Foundation and Buksh Energy Private Limited, she pioneered initiatives such as Lighting a Million Lives-a women-led rural energy enterprise model that trained 435 female entrepreneurs and brought electricity to 21,000+ households, earning recognition as an “International Best Practice” by the UN Foundation and UN-Habitat.

Fiza has also served as the youngest member and the only Pakistani on the UN Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Women’s Economic Empowerment and as Chairperson of Punjab’s Task Force on Women Empowerment. She holds an undergraduate degree from LUMS and a master’s degree Warwick Business School, UK. Currently in addition to being on the Board of Trustees of LUMS, she advises various development agencies including UNICEF Pakistan, PFAN International, and UNGC International.

Since 2017, the Forty Under 40 Global Awards have spotlighted rising leaders across public, private, and non-profit sectors in categories spanning finance, energy, agriculture, arts, media, fashion, health, tech, and more. Past editions span the UK, Africa, and beyond, celebrating innovation, impact, and visionary leadership.