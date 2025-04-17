Govt sets private Hajj quota at 23,620 pilgrims for 2025

The Ministry of Religious Affairs announced on Thursday that 23,620 pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj under Pakistan’s private scheme for 2025.

The updated list of approved service providers is available on the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ website: https://pvt-inquiry.hajjinfo.org/ and Pak Hajj 2025 mobile app.

It further said that pilgrims who booked through registered providers must verify their application status and contracts via these portals.

The announcement said that registered companies must issue updated Hajj contracts to pilgrims and ensure visa processing is completed by April 18, 2025, per Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj guidelines.