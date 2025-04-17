NDMA issues alert for heavy rains across Punjab

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather advisory warning of heavy rain, windstorms, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms in parts of Punjab from Friday evening through Saturday, potentially impacting infrastructure, transport, and agriculture. According to the National Emergencies Operations Centre, affected areas may include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Lahore, Narowal, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Sheikhupura. The agency warned that strong winds and rainfall could cause trees to fall and lead to temporary power outages. Hailstorms may damage crops and outdoor structures, particularly those with glass surfaces. Travellers have been advised to check road conditions before departing and avoid unnecessary journeys during periods of intense weather. Residents in landslide-prone areas are urged to remain alert and follow local safety guidelines. “The public is strongly encouraged to take all necessary precautions to minimise risks associated with the severe weather,” the NDMA said in a statement.