Aurat March unveils details for this year’s ‘Ehtejaji Mela’

Aurat March, the annual feminist movement in Pakistan, has revealed its plans for the upcoming event, alongside the venue. Taking to their Instagram account, the organisers expressed their enthusiasm for returning to Frere Hall, where the first two Aurat Marches unfolded in 2018 and 2019, laying the foundation for the venue to become a hub for various progressive movements.

This year, the Aurat March is set to introduce an “Ehtejaji Mela” alongside its traditional annual march. The organisers aim to facilitate in-depth discussions around class, gender, ethnicity, and religion. The Ehtejaji Mela will provide a platform for engaging with political art that prompts reflection on various social issues. Additionally, the event seeks to redefine leisure as a feminist way of life.