Pakistan bans supplementary grants on IMF demand

The federal caretaker government has banned the release of supplementary grants on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demand, a private TV channel reported on Friday.

As per details, the report stated that only the next elected government will have the authority to release supplementary grants whereas the federal government will have no such authority. Furthermore, a certain amount will be issued to government ministries and departments and also directed to not exceed their limits. Earlier, Pakistan received $700 million loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). The development comes days after the Executive Board of the IMF completed the first review of Pakistan’s economic reform programme supported by the SBA.

The Board’s decision allowed for an immediate disbursement of around $700 million, bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to about $1.9 billion. The IMF’s nod follows the staff-level agreement reached between the Fund and Pakistan on November 15, 2023, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to implementing key reforms.