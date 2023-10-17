Azaan Sami Khan reveals battling eating disorder

Pakistani actor and singer Azaan Sami Khan has appeared as a guest on ProPakistani’s podcast where the actor opened up about his battle with eating disorder.

In the conversation with the host, Azaan shared his journey of overcoming an eating disorder, taking control of his life and pursuing his goals.

The actor said: “Eating disorders are as serious as any other addiction.”

Azaan further shared that post 140, he stopped measuring his weight. He had a 56-inch waist and could not find trousers in the market.

This happened due to an eating disorder. He added that eating addiction is completely like drugs or alcohol because it is not easy to drop. After he was expecting his daughter, he realized that he needs to change his lifestyle and working on himself.

He concluded the topic by saying:

“Anyone who faced this stage can feel me, the humiliation I have gone through a lot but the fact is that because of all this I decided to do something for me and changed myself.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Azaan Sami Khan’s life has been an open book and fans have seen him transform physically and artistically in front of their eyes.

Following several big song numbers, he ventured into acting with ‘Ishq e Laa’, and fans were amazed with his versatility.

Azaan is the son of famous artist Adan Sami Khan.