Belgium reviews Apple’s iPhone 12 after France halts sales over radiation

Belgian regulator to assess iPhone 12 after French ban

Apple says iPhone 12 compliant with global radiation rules

German regulator says France could be guide for Europe

Italy says monitoring situation, no action for now

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) – Belgium said on Thursday it would review potential health risks linked to Apple’s iPhone 12, raising the prospect that more European countries might ban the model after France ordered a halt to sales due to breaches of radiation exposure limits. Apple contests the French findings, saying the iPhone 12 – now a relatively old model launched in 2020 – was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with radiation standards.

Researchers have conducted a vast number of studies over the last two decades to assess the health risk of mobile phones. According to the World Health Organisation, no adverse health effects have been established as being caused by their use. But Paris’ move to halt iPhone 12 sales until Apple fixes radiation issues detected in two tests has raised the prospect of further bans in Europe – though others, like Italy, said they would take no steps for now.

“It is my duty to make sure all citizens … are safe”, Mathieu Michel, Belgium’s state secretary for digitalisation, said in a statement emailed to Reuters. “I have rapidly reached out to the IBPT-BIPT (regulator) to ask for an analysis about the potential danger of the product”, Michel said, adding he had also asked the regulator to review all Apple smartphones, as well as devices made by other producers, at a later stage.