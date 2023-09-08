UNICEF-Punjab empowering education and literacy: Ngambi

Wilbroad Ngambi, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF-Punjab, said that the UNICEF has been undertaking groundbreaking efforts to enhance education and literacy in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to child welfare.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating International Literacy Day at Alhamra, Ngambi highlighted UNICEF’s vital role in supporting educational initiatives across the country.

For the first time in Pakistan, UNICEF has collaborated with the Education Department to organize learning camps during summer breaks, focusing on foundational literacy and numeracy. These camps have already reached over 80,000 children, including more than 22,000 out-of-school and working children. Ngambi emphasized the importance of such programs in fostering educational growth.

“UNICEF’s collaboration with the Education Department extends beyond the summer camps,” Ngambi stated. “We have played a pivotal role in the development of the Education Sector Plan for Education 2019/20-2023/24 and in establishing Early Learning Standards, reinforcing our commitment to a brighter future for Pakistani children,” Wilbroad Ngambi said.

Wilbroad Ngambi highlighted various initiatives undertaken by UNICEF to promote education in Punjab. He said that bthe UNICEF is actively supporting the operation of 1000 non-formal centers aimed at enrolling 40,000 out-of-school children. Additionally, UNICEF is running an Afternoon School Programme in primary schools to facilitate middle-class education, reaching out to over 52,000 children.

To lay a strong educational foundation, he said the UNICEF has facilitated the establishment of 9,374 Early Childhood Education classes in government schools. This year alone, more than 4,000 teachers, caregivers, and head teachers have received training through UNICEF’s initiatives.

Wilbroad Ngambi also highlighted UNICEF’s crucial response during natural disasters. During floods, UNICEF provided Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in 1100 schools, creating safe environments for over 140,000 children in Rajanpur and DG Khan. The organization also established 228 Temporary Learning Centers, benefiting more than 37,000 children, and distributed school bags and other stationery to 74,501 boys and girls affected by these crises.

In addition to these efforts, UNICEF has been instrumental in supporting enrollment campaigns and assisting the Literacy Department in commemorating Literacy Day in all 36 districts of Punjab. These events include literacy walks, awareness campaigns, drawing competitions, debates, and various other activities that reinforce the importance of education and literacy in society.

Wilbroad Ngambi expressed UNICEF’s unwavering commitment to improving the educational landscape in Pakistan, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn and grow. He emphasized that collaboration between UNICEF and the government is crucial in achieving these objectives and transforming the lives of children across the nation.

UNICEF continues to be at the forefront of promoting child rights, education, and literacy in Pakistan, working tirelessly to create a better future for the country’s youngest citizens.