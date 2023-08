Posters urge people to pay tribute to martyred Syed Ali Gilani

More posters have appeared in different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir urging the people to conduct a march towards Hyderpora graveyard in Srinagar on Friday (September 01) to pay tribute to the veteran Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gilani, on his 2nd martyrdom anniversary.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for a march on Friday towards the Hyderpora graveyard where Syed Ali Gilani is buried. All pro-freedom organizations have supported the call.

The posters have been once again pasted on walls, pillars and electric poles in different areas of the occupied territory by APHC, Peoples Resistance Party, Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Resistance Youth Forum Jammu and Kashmir, Democratic Youth Forum Jammu and Kashmir, Wareseen-e-Shuhada, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Freedom Lovers and other organizations urging the people to march towards Hyderpora to pay tributes to the veteran leader on September 01. They have also asked imams and khateebs of mosques to hold special prayers for Syed Ali Gilani and other Kashmiri martyrs.

The posters read that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go to waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

The posters have also been circulated on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, APHC leaders including Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Abdul Ghani Butt and Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal in their statements issued in Srinagar urged the Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world to hold protest demonstrations on the martyrdom day of Syed Ali Gilani to expose the Indian crimes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It is to mention here that Syed Ali Gilani died in Indian captivity on September 01 2021 at his residence in Srinagar where he had been kept under continued house arrest for over a decade.

Shah urges people to pay tributes to Gilani at Hyderpora graveyard: Incarcerated senior vice chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has urged the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to pay tributes to the iconic resistance leader, Syed Ali Gilani on his 2nd martyrdom anniversary on Friday, (September, 1) at his grave in Hyderpora area of Srinagar.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah, who also heads the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, in a message from Tihar jail, highlighting the martyred leader’s peerless contribution and his indomitable role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for right to self-determination, said that Syed Ali Gilani was an epitome of honesty and integrity who devoted his entire life for the Kashmir cause, Kashmir Media Service reported. Recalling his years long association with Gilani, he said, “I have had an honour and privilege to work with Gilani Sahib, we endured imprisonments together, he was truly an iron man of Kashmir who never compromised on his principled stance on Kashmir dispute despite going through trials and tribulations at the hands of the Indian authorities.”

He said that Syed Ali Gilani would be remembered forever in the history of Kashmir as a hero who championed the Kashmiris’ legitimate cause with utmost courage and fearlessness. “During his life-long struggle Gilani Sahib along with his family has suffered immense hardships”, Shabbir Shah said, adding that Gilani was imprisoned, tortured and vilified and subjected to house detention for over a decade but he stood firm as a rock in the face of immense adversity.

“Gilani Sahib is no longer with us but the legacy he had left behind will continue to guide and inspire Kashmir’s present and incoming generations”, the DFP leader said and added that it was unfortunate that the Indian occupation authorities refused to give him a public funeral. “Shameless snatching of Geelani Sahib’s body followed by secret burial was a reckless display of fascism that has virtually taken over India today”, he said.

He appealed to the people of Kashmir to assemble at Hyderpora graveyard to pay homage to the great leader who stood for the right to self-determination and political future of Kashmiris. He also urged the imams and ulema to pay tribute and offer special prayers in mosques for the martyred leader.