Royal photographer reveals his actual sentiments about photographing Prince William for Father’s Day

Millie Pilkington, a royal photographer, said she was ‘proud’ to capture a Father’s Day shot of Prince William with his children.

On Father’s Day, the Prince of Wales shared heartwarming photographs of himself with his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, on Twitter and Instagram.

Prince William captioned the photos “Happy Father’s Day” with a heart emoji and revealed that the photos were taken by Millie Pilkington.

Millie commented on the post, saying, “Thank you so much for entrusting me to take this portrait.” I am truly honored.”

She also shared the same photos on her Instagram handle and said, “Thank you @princeandprincessofwales for entrusting me to capture this portrait of Prince William with his children. Feeling truly honoured.

“Happy Father’s Day everyone! “

Millie Pilkington had also photographed Prince Louis for his fifth birthday earlier this year in April.