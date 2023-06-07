Duchess Sophie makes a charitable visit to Surrey

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, spent a day in Surrey, visiting a number of local charities and organizations.

During her visit, she met the charity’s staff and volunteers and spent time with service users before participating in an art activity that involved constructing a plaster relief using nature’s treasures and a clay mound.

The visit concluded with Artventure participants presenting Her Royal Highness with a collaborative piece – an outstanding painting with a likeness of late Queen Elizabeth II in a pop art style that they had made earlier.

The Duchess then went to Christopher’s in Guilford, which is administered by Shooting Star Children’s Hospice, and met with children and families who are supported by the organisation.

Sophie is a patron of Shooting Star Children’s Hospice, which helps 700 families in west London and Surrey who have a baby, child, or young adult with a life-limiting condition or have been bereaved.