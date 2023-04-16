Fulham deepen Everton’s relegation woes with 3-1 win

LIVERPOOL: Harry Wilson scored his first Premier League goal of the season as Fulham snapped a five-game losing run and piled the misery on relegation-threatened Everton with a 3-1 victory at Goodison Park on Saturday. Harrison Reed and Dan James also netted for the visitors as Everton battled to contain the Londoners’ precise passing and movement. Dwight McNeil scored what proved to be a consolation for the hosts. Fulham lie 10th in the table with 42 points from 30 games, while Everton remain just outside the relegation zone with 27 points from 31 matches and only above 18th-placed Nottingham Forest on goal difference. It was a deserved victory for Fulham, only their second in 28 visits to Goodison Park, as they dominated large parts of the game and had Everton chasing shadows amid the bright sunshine on Merseyside.