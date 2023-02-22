NBA All Stars Weekend 2023: Ranveer Singh, Malala Yousafzai rub shoulders

Malala Yousafzai’s encounter with Ranveer Singh caught the attention of desi’s around the NBA All Stars weekend 2023.

The event was also attended by Ben Affleck, Hasan Minhaj, Chris Tucker, Vin Diesel, Post Malone, and Lindsey Vonn. For the uninitiated, the Simmba actor also met with Ben and quickly got into a deep conversation.

Taking to Instagram, Singh shared a picture from his time at the event, including meetup with the Nobel Prize winner and her husband, Asser Malik.