Swara gets engaged to political activist under Special Marriage Act

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar experienced a happy turn of events when she met her soul mate while fighting to make society a more accepting place for the weak. The political activist Fahad Ahmad and the Veere De Wedding actor shared a compilation of all their memorable moments together on social media on Thursday to announce their impending nuptials.

“Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart, Fahad Ahmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

The movie included everything, from their first encounter to their adopted cat to loving selfies and family gatherings. Even a picture of them filing for marriage was included. The two allegedly first connected at a demonstration in January 2020, according to the footage.

Bhaskar’s now-fiance retweeted her post and wrote, “I never knew chaos could be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand, love.”

Bhaskar and Ahmad registered their marriage on January 6, 2023, in court – exactly three years after they first met.

The duo hosted an engagement lunch for friends and family on Thursday, which also saw Sonam Kapoor in attendance. Bhaskar announced that the wedding is due in March.

On Friday morning, she shared pictures from her engagement where she wore her mother’s sari and jewellery and on a rare instance, made her beau wear “colour” on their big day. Ahmad wore a beige shalwar kurta with a red vest.