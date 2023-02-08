Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi to feature in official anthem for PSL 8

Abdullah Siddiqui, a young musician, composed this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) official anthem. Siddiqui will compose the PSL anthem for the second year in a row, as he did last year with Atif Aslam and Aima Baig.

Asim Azhar and Shae Gill will sing this year’s anthem, as reported by the PSL’s official account. According to the sources, the third singer will be Faris Shafi, who will add a rap element to the song.

Previously, Ali Sethi, the son of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee head Najam Sethi, was tapped to sing the PSL 8 theme song. Pasoori’s creators were set to create this year’s anthem. To avoid a conflict of interest, Najam, a two-time former PCB chairman, decided to revoke the contract involving his son.

When I’m not here, we’ll bring in Ali Sethi to sing the anthem. You must comprehend my position. “I don’t want to be involved in any conflict of interest controversy,” he had stated.

Ali and Shae performed Pasoori in Coke Studio season 14, which was a huge success worldwide. The Pasoori team was hired to produce the anthem by former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. Last year’s anthem, which Abdullah also produced, received over 10 million views on YouTube.

PSL 8 will be held in Karachi, Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi from February 13 to March 19.

Multan will host the PSL’s opening ceremony and match for the first time. Multan Sultans will play defending champions Lahore Qalandars in February.

Karachi will host its first match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi on February 14.

Karachi and Multan will host 14 matches in the first phase, which runs until February 26. Lahore will host its first match on the same day. The league will then relocate to Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The sources also claimed that Rawalpindi would host most 11 matches in this year’s PSL. The final of the mega event will take place at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium on March 19.